Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Gordon Dennis died peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on the 4th October 2020. He was much loved by his family and his wife Ann. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will take place as numbers able to attend are limited. Close family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers for the Alzheimer's Society (research into Lewy Bodies) may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889. The family wish to thank Glastonbury Court and West Suffolk Hospital for the care Gordon received.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020
