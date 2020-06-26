|
COOPER
Gordon Harry (motor engineer) passed away on the 6th June 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband to Alice, dearly loved dad of Martin and Andrew and father-in-law to Claire and Isla, also a cherished grandad to Sophie, Harry and Ben. Due to the current situation the funeral will be private. Donations in memory of Gordon to the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020