Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon COOPER

Notice Condolences

Gordon COOPER Notice
COOPER

Gordon Harry (motor engineer) passed away on the 6th June 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband to Alice, dearly loved dad of Martin and Andrew and father-in-law to Claire and Isla, also a cherished grandad to Sophie, Harry and Ben. Due to the current situation the funeral will be private. Donations in memory of Gordon to the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -