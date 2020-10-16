Home

Grace EASTWOOD Notice
EASTWOOD

Grace Myrtle

Died peacefully at Fornham House Care Home on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 97 years. Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many. Our sincere thanks go to all the staff at Fornham House for the tender care given to Grace.

Grace's funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium at 2.30pm on Friday 23rd October. Donations, if required to Fornham House Care Home via Hyde Chambers, 5b Kings Road, Bury St Edmunds. IP333DJ
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020
