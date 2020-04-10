|
|
COCKSEDGE
Graeme
passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday 6th April 2020, aged 68 years. Loving and devoted Husband, Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Private interment to take place. Donations if desired to My WiSH Charity (for Bury Town District Nurses Team, APS West Nursing Team and Johanna Finn Diagnostic Unit) may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 10, 2020