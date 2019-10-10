|
|
WILLIAMS
Grahame
Sadly passed away on 23rd September 2019, aged 60 years. Loving partner to Loraine. Father to Trevor, Angela, Louise & Andrew Loving Grandfather to many. Funeral taking place on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 11:30am at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to My Wish Charity WSH Dialysis Unit and/or Intensive Care c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019