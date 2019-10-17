|
STEED Greta Florence passed away peacefully on Friday 4th October 2019. Darling beloved wife of John. A wonderful and much loved mum and a devoted and proud nan and great-nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 29th October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to the NSPCC may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019