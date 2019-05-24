Home

Gwen BERNEY

Gwen BERNEY Notice
BERNEY
Gwen
Passed peacefully away at Risby Hall Nursing Home on 16th May 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved Wife of the late Bob. Much loved Mum of Robin, Richard, Gareth and Nicholas. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 4th June at 2.30pm. No flowers please, but donations if desired for RSPB may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019
