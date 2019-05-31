|
CORNELL
Gwendoline May 'Gwen'
Passed peacefully away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 22nd May 2019, aged 91 years. Wife of the late Len, Mother of Carol,
Mother in Law to Clive and Sister to Joyce. The funeral will be held at Pakenham Parish Church on Monday 17th June at 12 noon,
followed by interment. Family flowers only please, however donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019