L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Gwendoline DAY

Gwendoline DAY Notice
DAY

Gwendoline Joyce

Sadly passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital after a short illness aged 84 years. A loving mum to Peter, Andy, Steven and Janet, also a beloved nan to her six grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey chapel on the 31st July at 2.30pm. Colourful clothing preferred. Family flowers only but donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance made payable by cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019
