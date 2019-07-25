Home

Gwyneth MOSS

Gwyneth MOSS Notice
MOSS

Gwyneth Lilian 'Gwen'

On 15th July peacefully at her home in Stanton, aged 91 years and formerly of Bury St Edmunds. Loving wife of the late Eric, she will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Monday 5th August at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations for The Gatehouse Club may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019
