BROWN
Hannelore of Holywell Row, passed peacefully away on Wednesday 13th November 2019, aged 97 years. A dearly loved Mum, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Worlington on Monday 2nd December at 11.00am followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Friends of Market Cross Surgery c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019