DUFFY
Harry David
aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 7th February 2020. Beloved husband to Christine, father to Carl and Karon. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 1.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. No black to be worn, family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020