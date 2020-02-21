Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium

Harry DUFFY

Notice

Harry DUFFY Notice
DUFFY

Harry David

aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 7th February 2020. Beloved husband to Christine, father to Carl and Karon. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 1.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. No black to be worn, family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020
