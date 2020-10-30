Home

WRIGHT

Harry

aged 78 years, sadly passed away on 13th October 2020. Loving husband to the late Sylvia. Dear dad to Trevor, Tina and Terry.

Grandad to Billy, Jake, Katie, Georgia, Bella and Moo. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current restrictions family only funeral on Friday 6th November 2020. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK and/or St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
