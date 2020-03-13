|
|
ATKINSON
Harvey George
passed away unexpectedly on the 7th March 2020 aged 59 Years. Harvey was a ranconteur. His quick wit, charming charisma & generosity of spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew him: Not least his life partner Claire, his daughters, Tamara & Maddie. Sister Tracey, Parents in Law Betty & David, in laws Matthew, Steve & Penny, nieces & nephews Hayley, Alistair, Hattie & Charlie Harvey's Funeral will be at St Marys Church Bury St Edmunds on the 26th March 2020 at 11.30am followed by burial at West Suffolk Crematorium. Family Flowers only. If you feel so moved to make a donation in Harvey's memory all monies would be put in trust for his beautiful daughters.Please send donations c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020