|
|
FEACEY
Hazel Joy
14th June 1930 - 14th February 2020
Hazel, dear wife of the late John, formerly of The Beehive, Horringer. Mother to Geoff, Gill and Michael, adored grandma to Katie, Charlotte, Kyle, Antonia and Grace, proud great-grandma to Matilda and Samuel. Back on the River Blackwater with John. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020