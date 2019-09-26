|
Hazel Margaret LEE
Passed peacefully away in The Martin's Care Home on 15th September 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Much loved mum of Adrian and Jackie and mother-in-law to Tina and Jeff. Loving grandma and great-grandma, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 2nd October at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmund's, IP33 1NX. Telephone: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019