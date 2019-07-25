|
KING
Hazel Passed away peacefully on the 17th July 2019 at St Nicholas Hospice, aged 79 years. Much loved sister and auntie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Thursday 1st August at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019