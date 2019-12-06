|
HUBBARD
Heather
25th November 1933 - 28th November 2019
Sadly passed away peacefully at Stowlangtoft Hall NH after a long illness. Loving wife to the late James and her sons Robert and the late Noel. The funeral will be held on Monday 16th December at St Mary's Church, Walsham le Willows at 1.00pm. Flowers or donations if desired for the RNLI or St Nicholas Hospice can be sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019