|
|
MOORE Heather 'June'
Passed away peacefully at Ashmore Nursing Home aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Sidney Moore. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, 9th November at The Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 10.00am. As per June's request no flowers please, but donations if desired in memory of June are for Norton Salvation Army Church. These may be made at the service, or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE, Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019