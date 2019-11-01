Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Thetford)
30 Bury Road
Thetford, Norfolk IP24 3DE
01842 810534
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00
The Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather MOORE

Notice Condolences

Heather MOORE Notice
MOORE Heather 'June'

Passed away peacefully at Ashmore Nursing Home aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Sidney Moore. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, 9th November at The Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 10.00am. As per June's request no flowers please, but donations if desired in memory of June are for Norton Salvation Army Church. These may be made at the service, or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE, Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -