|
|
CROUCH Helen Grace
Passed away peacefully at Risby Park Nursing Home on 21st December 2019, aged 90 years. Helen will be sadly missed by her children Trevor, Yvonne, Susan, Michael and her sister June. Funeral to take place at 11.30am on Friday 31st January 2020 at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation and/or Papworth Hospital c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020