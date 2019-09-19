|
FENNING
Helen (known as Cecily)
Peacefully passed away on the 11th September at Ashmore Nursing Home aged 75 years. A loving wife of T/L Derrick, mum to Margaret and John also nana to Ellie, Grace and Joseph. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Committal to take place at Walsham Le Willows churchyard on the 26th September at 11.00am followed by a service of thanksgiving at West Road Church in Bury St Edmunds at 12.30pm. Family flowers only and donations if desired to My Wish Charity (Macmillan Unit) may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019