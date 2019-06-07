|
PATON
Henry George (Harry)
Passed away peacefully at North Court Care Home on the 23rd May 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband to Doreen, beloved dad and grandad. Funeral Service takes place on Monday 17th June at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service,
43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019