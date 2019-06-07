Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Paton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry George "Harry" Paton

Notice Condolences

Henry George "Harry" Paton Notice
PATON
Henry George (Harry)
Passed away peacefully at North Court Care Home on the 23rd May 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband to Doreen, beloved dad and grandad. Funeral Service takes place on Monday 17th June at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service,
43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now