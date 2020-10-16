|
|
Fitch
Hilary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Hilary at Addenbrooke's Hospital on the 27 th September 2020. She was just 71, a great inspiration to us all and will be sadly missed by loving husband Francis and her family and friends. The service is at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October at 2.00pm, but unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions attendance is by invitation. Family flowers only, but should you wish, a gift to the British Heart Foundation in her memory will help others. Donations to H J Paintin Ltd Tel: 01223 891226
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020