Home

POWERED BY

Services
HJ Paintin Ltd
43 High Street
Linton, Cambridgeshire CB21 4HS
01223 891226
Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary Fitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Fitch

Notice Condolences

Hilary Fitch Notice
Fitch

Hilary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Hilary at Addenbrooke's Hospital on the 27 th September 2020. She was just 71, a great inspiration to us all and will be sadly missed by loving husband Francis and her family and friends. The service is at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October at 2.00pm, but unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions attendance is by invitation. Family flowers only, but should you wish, a gift to the British Heart Foundation in her memory will help others. Donations to H J Paintin Ltd Tel: 01223 891226
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -