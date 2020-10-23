|
BROWN
Hilda Mary
passed away peacefully at West Suffolk hospital on Thursday 1st October 2020, aged 98 years. Loving mum of Rodney, mother-in-law to Angie, nana of Charlotte, Harriet and Lucy. Private funeral service to take place on Monday 2nd November. No flowers but donations if desired by cheque made out to RNIB Charity to The Royal National Institute of Blind People, may be sent to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020