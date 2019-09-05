Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian BISHOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian BISHOP

Notice Condolences

Ian BISHOP Notice
BISHOP

Ian Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24th August, after a short illness. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon; his children, Peter and Laura; a brother, John and two step-children, Luke and Chloe. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 10th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to 'The Music Therapy Charity' gratefully received, c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.