BISHOP
Ian Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24th August, after a short illness. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon; his children, Peter and Laura; a brother, John and two step-children, Luke and Chloe. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 10th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to 'The Music Therapy Charity' gratefully received, c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019