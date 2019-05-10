|
|
EADY
Ian Neil
Sadly passed away on the 3rd of May aged 64 years. A loving son to John and the late Janet, also a devoted partner to Irene and a beloved brother to Michael, Colin and Paul. Funeral Service to take place at St Peter's Church in Thurston on the 16th May at 2.30pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity made payable by cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019