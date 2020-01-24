|
MITCHELL
Ian Harris
Passed away peacefully on 9th January 2020 at Addenbrookes Hospital. Dearly loved husband to Frances, loving dad to Gavin and Lindsey and grandad to Gemma and Christopher. Funeral service to be held in the St. Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Mesothelioma UK (Anglia Asbestos Disease Support Group) or c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020