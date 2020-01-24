Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00
St. Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian MITCHELL

Notice Condolences

Ian MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL

Ian Harris

Passed away peacefully on 9th January 2020 at Addenbrookes Hospital. Dearly loved husband to Frances, loving dad to Gavin and Lindsey and grandad to Gemma and Christopher. Funeral service to be held in the St. Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Mesothelioma UK (Anglia Asbestos Disease Support Group) or c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -