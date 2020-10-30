|
BISHOP
Irene Lilian (née Gillard)
sadly passed away in West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 16th October 2020, aged 90 years. She was a much-loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nanna and a loving wife to her late husband, Ernie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private service will be held with family flowers only. If you wish to make a contribution, Irene requested donations to My WiSH Charity (Neonatal Unit). You may gift online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or send c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews St North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH to whom arrangements have been entrusted.
