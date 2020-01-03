|
BUCKMASTER
Irene
passed away peacefully on 22nd December 2019 aged 88 years. A loving Wife, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 7th January at 3pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations can be made to West Suffolk Hospital Wedgewood Unit. c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors 5 St Olaves Precinct Bury St Edmunds IP32 6SP Tel: 01284 756504
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020