Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
13:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene DALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene DALE

Notice Condolences

Irene DALE Notice
DALE

Irene

Passed away peacefully at North Court Care Home on 13th August 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Tina and the late Terry and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral service takes place on Wednesday 28th August at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be made by cheque payable to 'Alzheimer's Society' may be sent c/o F. Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now