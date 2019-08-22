|
|
DALE
Irene
Passed away peacefully at North Court Care Home on 13th August 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Tina and the late Terry and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral service takes place on Wednesday 28th August at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be made by cheque payable to 'Alzheimer's Society' may be sent c/o F. Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019