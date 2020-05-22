|
|
FINLAY
Irene Elizabeth 15.10.1951 - 10.05.2020
A wonderful mum, nanna, sister and friend. Died suddenly on 10th May 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital. Age 68 years from Woolpit, Suffolk where she had lived all her life. Private service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on 26/05/2020 at 9.30am. Others welcome outside the Abbey chapel at safe distancing only. Thoughts and love with Cindy, Tash, Chopper and all her family and friends. Donations to PDSA via Co-op Funeralcare, Stowmarket, Suffolk
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020