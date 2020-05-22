Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
09:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene FINLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene FINLAY


1951 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Irene FINLAY Notice
FINLAY

Irene Elizabeth 15.10.1951 - 10.05.2020

A wonderful mum, nanna, sister and friend. Died suddenly on 10th May 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital. Age 68 years from Woolpit, Suffolk where she had lived all her life. Private service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on 26/05/2020 at 9.30am. Others welcome outside the Abbey chapel at safe distancing only. Thoughts and love with Cindy, Tash, Chopper and all her family and friends. Donations to PDSA via Co-op Funeralcare, Stowmarket, Suffolk
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -