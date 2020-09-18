Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Irene MARSH

Irene MARSH Notice
MARSH

Irene Edith Madeline 'Gill'

passed away peacefully at home on the 11th September 2020, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife to Tom, loving mother of Sarah, Elizabeth and David and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Gill will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and all who knew her. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Donations if desired to St Edmund's Catholic Church may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020
