PASK
Irene Evelyn passed away peacefully at home in Ousden on 2nd March 2020 aged 91 years. Beloved Wife of the late John. Loving Mother to Margaret and a dear Grandmother and Great Gran Gran. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Peter's Church, Ousden on Monday 16th March at 2.30pm followed by burial. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to Ousden PCC (Church fabric fund) may be left at the service or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH, Tel 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020