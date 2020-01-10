Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Iris HOGG

Iris HOGG Notice
HOGG

Iris Kathleen

Passed away peacefully on 28th December 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital aged 86 years. Mother to Gail and Stephen, grandma to Stuart and Louise, great grandma of 5, and sister to Joan and Colin. Funeral service to take place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
