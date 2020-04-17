Home

Iris SHARP

Iris SHARP Notice
SHARP

Iris

formerly of Marks Farm, Stradishall passed away peacefully aged 99 years on 1st of April 2020 at Addenbrooke's Hospital. A much loved Mum, Granny and GranGran. Sadly missed by Kay, Colin, Jean, Maurice, Richard, Emma, David, Pam, Stuart, Niamh, Mike, Kirsty, Tess, Ralph, Connor and Evelyn. Private Cremation. No flowers please. We will celebrate her life later in the year. A donation in her memory may be sent for St Nicholas Hospice c/o C E Fuller, 23 Hall St, Soham, CB7 5BN.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020
