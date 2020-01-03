|
|
SITCH
Mrs Isa
Passed away on 10th December 2019, aged 76. Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma who is sadly missed. Her Funeral Service is being held at The Salvation Army Hall, St John's Street on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.30pm which is followed by a Service at the Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. If you wish to wear a bit of colour please make it orange or blue or tartan. Any donations received will be kindly donated to RNLI, by tribute page https://isa-sitch.muchloved.com. Family: Mike, Helen, Tracy & Scott, Grace & Kev, Gary & Jodie, Ben, Joe and her Great-Grandsons Alfie, Toby & Bobby.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020