CRICK
Ivan William Passed away suddenly on Sunday 5th January 2020, aged 79 years. Adoring husband to Sheila for 56 years. Loving Dad to Linda, Stephen, Robert, Sharon and Ian and a wonderful Grandad and Great Grandad to 13 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Brother to Graham and the late Ken. His Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations to the Stroke Association may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020