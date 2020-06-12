Home

Ivan CRICK

Notice

Ivan CRICK Notice
CRICK

Ivan

Sheila and family would like to thank everyone who attended Ivan's funeral and for all the cards, letters, flowers, phone calls and visits. Donations to the Stroke Association raised just over £1000. A special thank you to West Suffolk Hospital A and E, Stroke Unit and ICU. Also to Armstrongs Funeral Directors - in particular to Oliver and John - for their amazing help and to Beyton White Horse for the wake. Please accept this as the only, but sincere, acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020
