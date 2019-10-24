Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00
Thurston Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan STURMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan STURMAN

Notice Condolences

Ivan STURMAN Notice
STURMAN

Ivan Arthur

Passed away peacefully at Fornham House Care Home on the 16th October 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved father of Barry, Cordelia, Paula and Paul and a loving father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. The funeral service takes place on Tuesday 5th November at Thurston Parish Church, 12noon followed by interment. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque payable to St Nicholas Hospice then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now