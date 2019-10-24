|
STURMAN
Ivan Arthur
Passed away peacefully at Fornham House Care Home on the 16th October 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved father of Barry, Cordelia, Paula and Paul and a loving father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. The funeral service takes place on Tuesday 5th November at Thurston Parish Church, 12noon followed by interment. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque payable to St Nicholas Hospice then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019