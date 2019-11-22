Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00
Fornham All Saints Church
FROUD Jack Harry passed away peacefully on the 13th November 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 77 years. Much loved dad to Belinda, Tracey and Tina. Loving grandad to his 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at Fornham All Saints Church on Tuesday 10th December at 12.00noon followed by the burial at Fornham All Saints Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the charity Our Special Friends, may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
