Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack HALLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack HALLS

Notice Condolences

Jack HALLS Notice
HALLS

Jack Passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 11th September 2019, aged 95 years. A much loved brother to Phyllis and the late Ruth, Ernie, Edna, Leslie and Myrtle and uncle. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 11th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, however donations for St Peter's PCC may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.