|
|
HALLS
Jack Passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 11th September 2019, aged 95 years. A much loved brother to Phyllis and the late Ruth, Ernie, Edna, Leslie and Myrtle and uncle. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 11th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, however donations for St Peter's PCC may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019