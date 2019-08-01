Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack LAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack LAST

Notice Condolences

Jack LAST Notice
LAST

Jack Arthur

Passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 22nd July 2019, aged 93 years. A much loved Uncle to Philip, Tony and Pat. Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 14th August at St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque and made payable to St Nicholas Hospice then sent

c/o F. Clutterham and Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now