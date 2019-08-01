|
|
LAST
Jack Arthur
Passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 22nd July 2019, aged 93 years. A much loved Uncle to Philip, Tony and Pat. Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 14th August at St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque and made payable to St Nicholas Hospice then sent
c/o F. Clutterham and Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019