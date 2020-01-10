|
DELLOW James Albert (Jim) of Icklingham passed peacefully away on Tuesday 24th December 2019 aged 98 years. A dearly loved Uncle and Friend. Funeral Service at St James Church Icklingham on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11:30am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund may be left at the service or sent c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020