RECKNELL James D

aged 66 years, sadly passed away on 11th June 2020. Beloved husband to Bronwen, Father to Thomas and Emma and Brother to Jacqui. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends, colleagues and fellow musicians. Funeral Service to be held on Monday 29th June 2020. Immediate family only under the current circumstances. A celebration of life concert will take place at a later date with the hope to raise money for cancer charities.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 19, 2020
