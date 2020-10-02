Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel)
Jane DEBENHAM

Jane DEBENHAM Notice
DEBENHAM Jane passed away peacefully on Friday 25th September 2020 after a short illness. Much loved partner of Terry, loving mother to Joanna and Hayley and a devoted grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Tuesday 13th October at 11.30am. Due to the current restrictions we are limited on the numbers able to attend the service. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC) may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020
