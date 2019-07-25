Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane ROWLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane ROWLAND

Notice Condolences

Jane ROWLAND Notice
ROWLAND

Jane

Passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2019. Much loved wife of Bill, mother to William and Oliver and sister to Graeme and Briony. Graveside farewell at Oakfield Wood, Culford on Thursday 8th August at 11.30am. All her friends are welcome. Please wear colour (smart/casual), definitely no black! This will be followed by a celebration of her life at the Farmers Club, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made out to Cornwallis Court and sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now