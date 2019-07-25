|
ROWLAND
Jane
Passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2019. Much loved wife of Bill, mother to William and Oliver and sister to Graeme and Briony. Graveside farewell at Oakfield Wood, Culford on Thursday 8th August at 11.30am. All her friends are welcome. Please wear colour (smart/casual), definitely no black! This will be followed by a celebration of her life at the Farmers Club, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made out to Cornwallis Court and sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019