|
|
SHERWOOD
Jane Ann Thelwell
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved aunt of Ann, Peter, Greg and Kate and sister to 'Dick' and Shirley in Canada; she will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service takes place at St Andrews Church, Tostock on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 11.00 am, followed by committal at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 12.30pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dogs Trust, Guide Dogs or Labrador Rescue, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 27, 2019