Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00
St Andrews Church
Tostock
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane SHERWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane SHERWOOD

Notice Condolences

Jane SHERWOOD Notice
SHERWOOD

Jane Ann Thelwell

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved aunt of Ann, Peter, Greg and Kate and sister to 'Dick' and Shirley in Canada; she will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service takes place at St Andrews Church, Tostock on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 11.00 am, followed by committal at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 12.30pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dogs Trust, Guide Dogs or Labrador Rescue, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -