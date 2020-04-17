Home

A lifelong resident of Brandon, peacefully in Ford Place Nursing Home, Thetford, Norfolk on 2nd April 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum to John and Tim and his wife Viv and a loving grandma to Emma and Adrian, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private family burial will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations on behalf of the British Heart Foundation in Janet's memory may be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, Suffolk IP27 OEW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020
