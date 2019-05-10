|
CROUGHTON
(Stannard)
Janet Elsie
(nee Mitchell)
Wife of Godfrey and the late James (Jim Stannard). Much loved wife, mother of Paul, Trevor (dec'd), and Jane. Nanny Janet to Rebecca and Charlie, and great-grandmother to Gracie and Olivia. Died peacefully at her home in Kemsing, Kent on Tuesday 16th May aged 83 years. Will be greatly missed by her family, friends and bell ringing fraternity countrywide. Funeral Service at Barrow All Saints, Friday 10th May at 2.00pm followed by interment at Denham St Mary. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, will be distributed to Janet's charities. Thank you.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019