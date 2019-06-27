Home

Notice Condolences

Died peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice, on 17th June. Much loved wife of the late Ray, loving mum of Nick, Mark, Louise and Helen and dear grandmother to Will, Michael, Kathryn, Alex and Charlotte. Service of Thanksgiving to be held at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on 10th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to St Nicholas Hospice. Contact: Armstrongs Independent Family Funeral Service, 43, St Andrew's Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019
